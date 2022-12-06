KVH: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) _ KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $29.6 million.

The Middletown, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of $1.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The maker of mobile communication and navigation equipment posted revenue of $35.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KVHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KVHI