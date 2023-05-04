AP NEWS
    Aqua Metals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 4, 2023 GMT

    RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its first quarter.

    The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

    In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.07. A year ago, they were trading at $1.02.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

