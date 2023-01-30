Equity Lifestyle Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Chicago-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $128.1 million, or 66 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $73 million, or 39 cents per share.

The resort community operator posted revenue of $340.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $531.6 million, or $2.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.45 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Equity Lifestyle Properties expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 70 cents to 76 cents.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.79 to $2.89 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ELS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ELS