Honest: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Honest Co. (HNST) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.9 million in its first quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The consumer products company posted revenue of $83.4 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.8 million.

