NXP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) _ NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $722 million.

The Eindhoven, Netherlands-based company said it had net income of $2.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $3.73 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.60 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $3.31 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.28 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, NXP expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.82 to $3.22.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

