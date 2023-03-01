Horizon Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 2, Ireland (AP) — Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $120.4 million.

The Dublin 2, Ireland-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.21 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $942 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $925.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $521.5 million, or $2.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.63 billion.

