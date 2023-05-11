1-800-Flowers.com: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. (FLWS) on Thursday reported a loss of $71 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Jericho, New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.10 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The flower and gift retailer posted revenue of $417.6 million in the period.

