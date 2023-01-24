Veritex Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $39.9 million.

The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $166.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $120.4 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $146.3 million, or $2.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $417.5 million.

