Northrim: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) _ Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8.6 million.

The Anchorage, Alaska-based bank said it had earnings of $1.48 per share.

The holding company for Northrim Bank posted revenue of $36.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $34.1 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $30.7 million, or $5.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $129.2 million.

