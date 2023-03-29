Verint: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $12.9 million.

The Melville, New York-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 75 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications posted revenue of $236.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $236.8 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $233.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $14.9 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $905.2 million.

Verint expects full-year earnings to be $2.65 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRNT