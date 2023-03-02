Costco: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP NEWS
    March 2, 2023 GMT

    ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.47 billion.

    The Issaquah, Washington-based company said it had net income of $3.30 per share.

    The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.20 per share.

    The warehouse club operator posted revenue of $55.27 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55.64 billion.

