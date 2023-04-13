TRX Gold: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oakville, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The mineral resource company posted revenue of $10.1 million in the period.

