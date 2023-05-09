Paratek: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $31.2 million in the period.

Paratek expects full-year revenue in the range of $143 million to $158 million.

