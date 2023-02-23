Kratos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The military contractor posted revenue of $249.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $243.1 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $36.9 million, or 29 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $898.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Kratos said it expects revenue in the range of $220 million to $230 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $980 million to $1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KTOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KTOS