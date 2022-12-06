Patriot Transportation: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (PATI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $470,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share.

The tank truck carrier posted revenue of $22.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.2 million, or $1.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $87.9 million.

