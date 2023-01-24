Bassett: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BASSETT, Va. (AP) _ Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bassett, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 61 cents per share.

The furniture seller posted revenue of $121 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $65.3 million, or $6.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $485.6 million.

Bassett shares have risen 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSET