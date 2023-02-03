Cigna: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) _ Cigna Corp. (CI) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.17 billion.

The Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $3.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.96 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.84 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $45.75 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $45.74 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.58 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.67 billion, or $21.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $180.64 billion.

Cigna expects full-year earnings to be $24.60 per share, with revenue expected to be $187 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CI