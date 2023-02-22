ONE Gas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) on Wednesday reported profit of $67 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had profit of $1.23.

The natural gas distribution posted revenue of $818.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $221.7 million, or $4.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.58 billion.

ONE Gas expects full-year earnings to be $4.02 to $4.26 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OGS