ACNB: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) _ ACNB Corp. (ACNB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10.2 million.

The Gettysburg, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of $1.20 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $30.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $29.5 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.8 million, or $4.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $105.2 million.

ACNB shares have fallen nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased roughly 10% in the last 12 months.

