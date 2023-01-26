Midland States Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) _ Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $32.9 million.

The Effingham, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of $1.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 85 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $124.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $97.4 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $99 million, or $4.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $325.6 million.

