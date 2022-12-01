Veeva: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) _ Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $108.5 million.

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had profit of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.13 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry posted revenue of $552.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $545.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Veeva expects its per-share earnings to be $1.05.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $551 million to $553 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Veeva expects full-year earnings to be $4.19 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VEEV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VEEV