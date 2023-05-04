Mercer International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Mercer International Inc. (MERC) on Thursday reported a loss of $30.6 million in its first quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share.

The pulp company posted revenue of $522.7 million in the period.

