United: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $843 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.55. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and pretax gains, came to $2.46 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.07 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $12.4 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.23 billion.

