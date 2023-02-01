Lannett: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TREVOSE, Pa. (AP) _ Lannett Co. (LCI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $36.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Trevose, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 88 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The generic drug company posted revenue of $80.9 million in the period.

Lannett expects full-year revenue in the range of $285 million to $305 million.

