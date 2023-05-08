May 8, 2023 GMT
Nine Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Nine Energy Services Inc. (NINE) on Monday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its first quarter.
The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.
The oilfield services company posted revenue of $163.4 million in the period.
