Good Times Restaurants: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) _ Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $127,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Golden, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The regional quick service restaurant chain posted revenue of $33.4 million in the period.

