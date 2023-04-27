Gilead: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.01 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had profit of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.37 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.63 per share.

The HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker posted revenue of $6.35 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.39 billion.

Gilead expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.60 to $7 per share.

