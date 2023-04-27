Mobileye: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JERUSALEM (AP) — JERUSALEM (AP) — Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) on Thursday reported a loss of $79 million in its first quarter.

The Jerusalem-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 14 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The maker of driver-assistance systems and autonomous driving technologies posted revenue of $458 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $457.5 million.

Mobileye expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion.

