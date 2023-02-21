ProPetro: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $13 million.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $348.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $338.2 million.

