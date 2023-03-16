Acacia Research: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AP NEWS
    March 16, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Acacia Research Corp. (ACTG) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $18.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

    The technology patent licensor posted revenue of $13.1 million in the period.

    For the year, the company reported a loss of $125.1 million, or $3.13 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $59.2 million.

    The company’s shares closed at $4.54. A year ago, they were trading at $3.70.

