Stantec: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Stantec Inc. (STN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $54.1 million.

The Edmonton, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The engineering firm posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $832.7 million, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $839.1 million.

