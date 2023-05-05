Qurate Retail: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (QRTEA) on Friday reported net income of $20 million in its first quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring gains, were 5 cents per share.

The online commerce holding company posted revenue of $2.64 billion in the period.

