Arcosa: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcosa Inc. (ACA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $154.6 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $3.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 24 cents per share.

The provider of infrastructure-related products and services posted revenue of $500.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $245.8 million, or $5.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.24 billion.

Arcosa expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.15 billion to $2.25 billion.

Arcosa shares have climbed roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $57.50, a climb of 25% in the last 12 months.

