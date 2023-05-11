AP NEWS
    Surgalign: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 11, 2023 GMT

    DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA) on Thursday reported profit of $4.1 million in its first quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 3 cents.

    The orthopedic implant maker posted revenue of $16.7 million in the period.

