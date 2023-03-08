Protara Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $39 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $3.46. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 84 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $66 million, or $5.86 per share.

