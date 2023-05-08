Ocular Therapeutix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) on Monday reported a loss of $30.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $13.4 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14 million.

