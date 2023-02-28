New Mountain: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $14.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $73.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $74.7 million, or 74 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $294.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NMFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NMFC