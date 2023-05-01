May 1, 2023 GMT
Forward Air: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) on Monday reported earnings of $36.4 million in its first quarter.
The Greeneville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.37 per share.
The contractor for the air cargo industry posted revenue of $427.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $459 million.
