Lilly: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.94 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $2.14. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring gains, were $2.09 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.83 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $7.3 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.32 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.24 billion, or $6.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $28.54 billion.

Lilly expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.35 to $8.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $30.3 million to $30.8 million.

