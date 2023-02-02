Haynes International: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) _ Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $7.7 million.

The Kokomo, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 61 cents per share.

The alloy products maker posted revenue of $132.7 million in the period.

