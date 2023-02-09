Weber: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PALATINE, Ill. (AP) — PALATINE, Ill. (AP) — Weber Inc. (WEBR) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Palatine, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.43 per share.

The maker of outdoor cooking equipment posted revenue of $164.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEBR