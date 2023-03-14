American Public Education: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — American Public Education Inc. (APEI) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $6.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Charles Town, West Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 27 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $152.4 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $152.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $115 million, or $6.08 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $606.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, American Public Education said it expects revenue in the range of $155.1 million to $157.1 million.

American Public Education shares have fallen 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.26, a decline of 59% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APEI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APEI