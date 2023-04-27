Arch Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $198.1 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $10.02 per share.

The coal producer posted revenue of $869.9 million in the period.

Arch Resources shares have fallen 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 25% in the last 12 months.

