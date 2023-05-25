GDS Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) on Thursday reported a loss of $69.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents.

The company posted revenue of $350.8 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $357.9 million.

GDS Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.5 billion.

