Darling: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $185.8 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The producer of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bionutrients posted revenue of $1.79 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.65 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAR