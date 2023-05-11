AP NEWS
    Heron Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 11, 2023 GMT

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $32.8 million in its first quarter.

    The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share.

    The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $29.6 million in the period.

