    Arcos Dorados: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 17, 2023 GMT

    MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $37.4 million.

    On a per-share basis, the company said it had profit of 18 cents.

    The restaurant owner posted revenue of $990.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $985.5 million.

    Arcos Dorados shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 21% in the last 12 months.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARCO

