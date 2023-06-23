CarMax: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $228.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.44. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.16 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The used car dealership chain posted revenue of $7.69 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.29 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMX