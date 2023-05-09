Agiliti: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The medical equipment services provider posted revenue of $299.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $285 million.

Agiliti expects full-year earnings in the range of 65 cents to 70 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion.

Agiliti shares have increased 2.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $16.72, a decrease of roughly 10% in the last 12 months.

