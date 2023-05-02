InMode: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) — YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) — InMode Ltd. (INMD) on Tuesday reported profit of $40.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Yokneam, Israel-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 52 cents per share.

The maker of cosmetic surgery devices posted revenue of $106.1 million in the period.

InMode expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.58 to $2.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $525 million to $530 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INMD